Mauritian rupees to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MUR to ISK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = kr2.977 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:26
MUR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 MUR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00243.0047
Low2.91472.9040
Average2.97092.9675
Change-0.83%0.82%
1 MUR to ISK stats

The performance of MUR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0024 and a 30 day low of 2.9147. This means the 30 day average was 2.9709. The change for MUR to ISK was -0.83.

The performance of MUR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0047 and a 90 day low of 2.9040. This means the 90 day average was 2.9675. The change for MUR to ISK was 0.82.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 MUR2.97740 ISK
5 MUR14.88700 ISK
10 MUR29.77400 ISK
20 MUR59.54800 ISK
50 MUR148.87000 ISK
100 MUR297.74000 ISK
250 MUR744.35000 ISK
500 MUR1,488.70000 ISK
1000 MUR2,977.40000 ISK
2000 MUR5,954.80000 ISK
5000 MUR14,887.00000 ISK
10000 MUR29,774.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritian Rupee
1 ISK0.33586 MUR
5 ISK1.67932 MUR
10 ISK3.35863 MUR
20 ISK6.71726 MUR
50 ISK16.79315 MUR
100 ISK33.58630 MUR
250 ISK83.96575 MUR
500 ISK167.93150 MUR
1000 ISK335.86300 MUR
2000 ISK671.72600 MUR
5000 ISK1,679.31500 MUR
10000 ISK3,358.63000 MUR