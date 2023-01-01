5 Mauritian rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert MUR to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 mur
15.64 isk

1.00000 MUR = 3.12884 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.046787.11581.434971.661690.964618.9058
1GBP1.15311.20685100.4451.654531.915941.1121921.7985
1USD0.95540.828603183.2291.370951.587550.921618.0623
1INR0.0114790.009955710.01201510.0164720.01907450.01107310.217019

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 MUR3.12884 ISK
5 MUR15.64420 ISK
10 MUR31.28840 ISK
20 MUR62.57680 ISK
50 MUR156.44200 ISK
100 MUR312.88400 ISK
250 MUR782.21000 ISK
500 MUR1564.42000 ISK
1000 MUR3128.84000 ISK
2000 MUR6257.68000 ISK
5000 MUR15644.20000 ISK
10000 MUR31288.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritian Rupee
1 ISK0.31961 MUR
5 ISK1.59803 MUR
10 ISK3.19607 MUR
20 ISK6.39214 MUR
50 ISK15.98035 MUR
100 ISK31.96070 MUR
250 ISK79.90175 MUR
500 ISK159.80350 MUR
1000 ISK319.60700 MUR
2000 ISK639.21400 MUR
5000 ISK1598.03500 MUR
10000 ISK3196.07000 MUR