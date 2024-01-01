50 Icelandic krónas to Mauritian rupees

Convert ISK to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 isk
16.94 mur

kr1.000 ISK = ₨0.3389 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35760.3576
Low0.33560.3315
Average0.34370.3407
Change-0.78%2.23%
1 ISK to MUR stats

The performance of ISK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3576 and a 30 day low of 0.3356. This means the 30 day average was 0.3437. The change for ISK to MUR was -0.78.

The performance of ISK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3576 and a 90 day low of 0.3315. This means the 90 day average was 0.3407. The change for ISK to MUR was 2.23.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritian Rupee
1 ISK0.33886 MUR
5 ISK1.69428 MUR
10 ISK3.38856 MUR
20 ISK6.77712 MUR
50 ISK16.94280 MUR
100 ISK33.88560 MUR
250 ISK84.71400 MUR
500 ISK169.42800 MUR
1000 ISK338.85600 MUR
2000 ISK677.71200 MUR
5000 ISK1,694.28000 MUR
10000 ISK3,388.56000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 MUR2.95111 ISK
5 MUR14.75555 ISK
10 MUR29.51110 ISK
20 MUR59.02220 ISK
50 MUR147.55550 ISK
100 MUR295.11100 ISK
250 MUR737.77750 ISK
500 MUR1,475.55500 ISK
1000 MUR2,951.11000 ISK
2000 MUR5,902.22000 ISK
5000 MUR14,755.55000 ISK
10000 MUR29,511.10000 ISK