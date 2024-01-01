Mauritian rupees to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MUR to VND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₫548.7 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
MUR to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 MUR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High552.2070552.2070
Low537.7220533.0730
Average546.5547540.2288
Change-0.54%1.35%
View full history

1 MUR to VND stats

The performance of MUR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 552.2070 and a 30 day low of 537.7220. This means the 30 day average was 546.5547. The change for MUR to VND was -0.54.

The performance of MUR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 552.2070 and a 90 day low of 533.0730. This means the 90 day average was 540.2288. The change for MUR to VND was 1.35.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 MUR548.68200 VND
5 MUR2,743.41000 VND
10 MUR5,486.82000 VND
20 MUR10,973.64000 VND
50 MUR27,434.10000 VND
100 MUR54,868.20000 VND
250 MUR137,170.50000 VND
500 MUR274,341.00000 VND
1000 MUR548,682.00000 VND
2000 MUR1,097,364.00000 VND
5000 MUR2,743,410.00000 VND
10000 MUR5,486,820.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritian Rupee
1000 VND1.82255 MUR
2000 VND3.64510 MUR
5000 VND9.11275 MUR
10000 VND18.22550 MUR
20000 VND36.45100 MUR
50000 VND91.12750 MUR
100000 VND182.25500 MUR
200000 VND364.51000 MUR
500000 VND911.27500 MUR
1000000 VND1,822.55000 MUR
2000000 VND3,645.10000 MUR
5000000 VND9,112.75000 MUR