Mauritian rupees to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert MUR to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MUR to VND conversion chart
1 MUR = 548.68200 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MUR to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|552.2070
|552.2070
|Low
|537.7220
|533.0730
|Average
|546.5547
|540.2288
|Change
|-0.54%
|1.35%
|View full history
1 MUR to VND stats
The performance of MUR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 552.2070 and a 30 day low of 537.7220. This means the 30 day average was 546.5547. The change for MUR to VND was -0.54.
The performance of MUR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 552.2070 and a 90 day low of 533.0730. This means the 90 day average was 540.2288. The change for MUR to VND was 1.35.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MUR
|548.68200 VND
|5 MUR
|2,743.41000 VND
|10 MUR
|5,486.82000 VND
|20 MUR
|10,973.64000 VND
|50 MUR
|27,434.10000 VND
|100 MUR
|54,868.20000 VND
|250 MUR
|137,170.50000 VND
|500 MUR
|274,341.00000 VND
|1000 MUR
|548,682.00000 VND
|2000 MUR
|1,097,364.00000 VND
|5000 MUR
|2,743,410.00000 VND
|10000 MUR
|5,486,820.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritian Rupee
|1000 VND
|1.82255 MUR
|2000 VND
|3.64510 MUR
|5000 VND
|9.11275 MUR
|10000 VND
|18.22550 MUR
|20000 VND
|36.45100 MUR
|50000 VND
|91.12750 MUR
|100000 VND
|182.25500 MUR
|200000 VND
|364.51000 MUR
|500000 VND
|911.27500 MUR
|1000000 VND
|1,822.55000 MUR
|2000000 VND
|3,645.10000 MUR
|5000000 VND
|9,112.75000 MUR