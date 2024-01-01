Mauritian rupees to Brazilian reais today

Convert MUR to BRL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = R$0.1246 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 MUR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12770.1277
Low0.12240.1175
Average0.12410.1216
Change0.82%4.79%
1 MUR to BRL stats

The performance of MUR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1277 and a 30 day low of 0.1224. This means the 30 day average was 0.1241. The change for MUR to BRL was 0.82.

The performance of MUR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1277 and a 90 day low of 0.1175. This means the 90 day average was 0.1216. The change for MUR to BRL was 4.79.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 MUR0.12460 BRL
5 MUR0.62299 BRL
10 MUR1.24598 BRL
20 MUR2.49196 BRL
50 MUR6.22990 BRL
100 MUR12.45980 BRL
250 MUR31.14950 BRL
500 MUR62.29900 BRL
1000 MUR124.59800 BRL
2000 MUR249.19600 BRL
5000 MUR622.99000 BRL
10000 MUR1,245.98000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritian Rupee
1 BRL8.02581 MUR
5 BRL40.12905 MUR
10 BRL80.25810 MUR
20 BRL160.51620 MUR
50 BRL401.29050 MUR
100 BRL802.58100 MUR
250 BRL2,006.45250 MUR
500 BRL4,012.90500 MUR
1000 BRL8,025.81000 MUR
2000 BRL16,051.62000 MUR
5000 BRL40,129.05000 MUR
10000 BRL80,258.10000 MUR