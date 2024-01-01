Mauritian rupees to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert MUR to IMP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = £0.01706 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:26
MUR to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 MUR to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01710.0171
Low0.01660.0162
Average0.01680.0166
Change1.96%4.02%
1 MUR to IMP stats

The performance of MUR to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0171 and a 30 day low of 0.0166. This means the 30 day average was 0.0168. The change for MUR to IMP was 1.96.

The performance of MUR to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0171 and a 90 day low of 0.0162. This means the 90 day average was 0.0166. The change for MUR to IMP was 4.02.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 MUR0.01706 IMP
5 MUR0.08530 IMP
10 MUR0.17059 IMP
20 MUR0.34119 IMP
50 MUR0.85297 IMP
100 MUR1.70593 IMP
250 MUR4.26483 IMP
500 MUR8.52965 IMP
1000 MUR17.05930 IMP
2000 MUR34.11860 IMP
5000 MUR85.29650 IMP
10000 MUR170.59300 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 IMP58.61890 MUR
5 IMP293.09450 MUR
10 IMP586.18900 MUR
20 IMP1,172.37800 MUR
50 IMP2,930.94500 MUR
100 IMP5,861.89000 MUR
250 IMP14,654.72500 MUR
500 IMP29,309.45000 MUR
1000 IMP58,618.90000 MUR
2000 IMP117,237.80000 MUR
5000 IMP293,094.50000 MUR
10000 IMP586,189.00000 MUR