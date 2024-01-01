20 Isle of Man pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert IMP to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 imp
1,196.93 mur

£1.000 IMP = ₨59.85 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High63.583263.5832
Low59.346658.0507
Average60.972460.0792
Change-1.01%2.48%
1 IMP to MUR stats

The performance of IMP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.5832 and a 30 day low of 59.3466. This means the 30 day average was 60.9724. The change for IMP to MUR was -1.01.

The performance of IMP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.5832 and a 90 day low of 58.0507. This means the 90 day average was 60.0792. The change for IMP to MUR was 2.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 IMP59.84630 MUR
5 IMP299.23150 MUR
10 IMP598.46300 MUR
20 IMP1,196.92600 MUR
50 IMP2,992.31500 MUR
100 IMP5,984.63000 MUR
250 IMP14,961.57500 MUR
500 IMP29,923.15000 MUR
1000 IMP59,846.30000 MUR
2000 IMP119,692.60000 MUR
5000 IMP299,231.50000 MUR
10000 IMP598,463.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 MUR0.01671 IMP
5 MUR0.08355 IMP
10 MUR0.16710 IMP
20 MUR0.33419 IMP
50 MUR0.83548 IMP
100 MUR1.67095 IMP
250 MUR4.17738 IMP
500 MUR8.35475 IMP
1000 MUR16.70950 IMP
2000 MUR33.41900 IMP
5000 MUR83.54750 IMP
10000 MUR167.09500 IMP