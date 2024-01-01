Mauritian rupees to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert MUR to GIP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = £0.01706 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
MUR to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GIP
1 MUR to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01710.0171
Low0.01660.0162
Average0.01680.0166
Change1.95%4.00%
1 MUR to GIP stats

The performance of MUR to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0171 and a 30 day low of 0.0166. This means the 30 day average was 0.0168. The change for MUR to GIP was 1.95.

The performance of MUR to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0171 and a 90 day low of 0.0162. This means the 90 day average was 0.0166. The change for MUR to GIP was 4.00.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 MUR0.01706 GIP
5 MUR0.08528 GIP
10 MUR0.17056 GIP
20 MUR0.34113 GIP
50 MUR0.85282 GIP
100 MUR1.70563 GIP
250 MUR4.26408 GIP
500 MUR8.52815 GIP
1000 MUR17.05630 GIP
2000 MUR34.11260 GIP
5000 MUR85.28150 GIP
10000 MUR170.56300 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GIP58.62930 MUR
5 GIP293.14650 MUR
10 GIP586.29300 MUR
20 GIP1,172.58600 MUR
50 GIP2,931.46500 MUR
100 GIP5,862.93000 MUR
250 GIP14,657.32500 MUR
500 GIP29,314.65000 MUR
1000 GIP58,629.30000 MUR
2000 GIP117,258.60000 MUR
5000 GIP293,146.50000 MUR
10000 GIP586,293.00000 MUR