1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert GIP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
54,417.80 mur

1.00000 GIP = 54.41780 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
GIP to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GIP54.41780 MUR
5 GIP272.08900 MUR
10 GIP544.17800 MUR
20 GIP1088.35600 MUR
50 GIP2720.89000 MUR
100 GIP5441.78000 MUR
250 GIP13604.45000 MUR
500 GIP27208.90000 MUR
1000 GIP54417.80000 MUR
2000 GIP108835.60000 MUR
5000 GIP272089.00000 MUR
10000 GIP544178.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 MUR0.01838 GIP
5 MUR0.09188 GIP
10 MUR0.18376 GIP
20 MUR0.36753 GIP
50 MUR0.91882 GIP
100 MUR1.83763 GIP
250 MUR4.59408 GIP
500 MUR9.18815 GIP
1000 MUR18.37630 GIP
2000 MUR36.75260 GIP
5000 MUR91.88150 GIP
10000 MUR183.76300 GIP