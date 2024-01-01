Mauritian rupees to Bahamian dollars today

Convert MUR to BSD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = B$0.02158 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BSD
1 MUR to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02180.0219
Low0.02120.0212
Average0.02160.0216
Change-0.61%-0.42%
1 MUR to BSD stats

The performance of MUR to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0218 and a 30 day low of 0.0212. This means the 30 day average was 0.0216. The change for MUR to BSD was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0212. This means the 90 day average was 0.0216. The change for MUR to BSD was -0.42.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 MUR0.02158 BSD
5 MUR0.10791 BSD
10 MUR0.21583 BSD
20 MUR0.43165 BSD
50 MUR1.07913 BSD
100 MUR2.15825 BSD
250 MUR5.39563 BSD
500 MUR10.79125 BSD
1000 MUR21.58250 BSD
2000 MUR43.16500 BSD
5000 MUR107.91250 BSD
10000 MUR215.82500 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BSD46.33380 MUR
5 BSD231.66900 MUR
10 BSD463.33800 MUR
20 BSD926.67600 MUR
50 BSD2,316.69000 MUR
100 BSD4,633.38000 MUR
250 BSD11,583.45000 MUR
500 BSD23,166.90000 MUR
1000 BSD46,333.80000 MUR
2000 BSD92,667.60000 MUR
5000 BSD231,669.00000 MUR
10000 BSD463,338.00000 MUR