10 Mauritian rupees to Bahamian dollars

Convert MUR to BSD at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.22 bsd

1.00000 MUR = 0.02245 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:3 UTC
MUR to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BSD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046987.11071.435091.66030.964518.8849
1GBP1.1535411.2076100.4821.655381.915151.1125921.7838
1USD0.95520.828089183.20821.37081.585920.9213518.0389
1INR0.01147970.009952010.01201810.01647430.01905960.01107280.216792

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 MUR0.02245 BSD
5 MUR0.11223 BSD
10 MUR0.22447 BSD
20 MUR0.44893 BSD
50 MUR1.12234 BSD
100 MUR2.24467 BSD
250 MUR5.61167 BSD
500 MUR11.22335 BSD
1000 MUR22.44670 BSD
2000 MUR44.89340 BSD
5000 MUR112.23350 BSD
10000 MUR224.46700 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BSD44.55000 MUR
5 BSD222.75000 MUR
10 BSD445.50000 MUR
20 BSD891.00000 MUR
50 BSD2227.50000 MUR
100 BSD4455.00000 MUR
250 BSD11137.50000 MUR
500 BSD22275.00000 MUR
1000 BSD44550.00000 MUR
2000 BSD89100.00000 MUR
5000 BSD222750.00000 MUR
10000 BSD445500.00000 MUR