₨1.000 MUR = C$0.7946 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
0

Updated a few seconds ago
NIO
1 MUR to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80290.8058
Low0.77950.7795
Average0.79350.7967
Change-0.60%-0.42%
1 MUR to NIO stats

The performance of MUR to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8029 and a 30 day low of 0.7795. This means the 30 day average was 0.7935. The change for MUR to NIO was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8058 and a 90 day low of 0.7795. This means the 90 day average was 0.7967. The change for MUR to NIO was -0.42.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MUR0.79464 NIO
5 MUR3.97318 NIO
10 MUR7.94636 NIO
20 MUR15.89272 NIO
50 MUR39.73180 NIO
100 MUR79.46360 NIO
250 MUR198.65900 NIO
500 MUR397.31800 NIO
1000 MUR794.63600 NIO
2000 MUR1,589.27200 NIO
5000 MUR3,973.18000 NIO
10000 MUR7,946.36000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mauritian Rupee
1 NIO1.25844 MUR
5 NIO6.29220 MUR
10 NIO12.58440 MUR
20 NIO25.16880 MUR
50 NIO62.92200 MUR
100 NIO125.84400 MUR
250 NIO314.61000 MUR
500 NIO629.22000 MUR
1000 NIO1,258.44000 MUR
2000 NIO2,516.88000 MUR
5000 NIO6,292.20000 MUR
10000 NIO12,584.40000 MUR