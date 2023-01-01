10 Mauritian rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MUR to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 mur
8.21 nio

1.00000 MUR = 0.82132 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:33 UTC
MUR to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MUR0.82132 NIO
5 MUR4.10662 NIO
10 MUR8.21324 NIO
20 MUR16.42648 NIO
50 MUR41.06620 NIO
100 MUR82.13240 NIO
250 MUR205.33100 NIO
500 MUR410.66200 NIO
1000 MUR821.32400 NIO
2000 MUR1642.64800 NIO
5000 MUR4106.62000 NIO
10000 MUR8213.24000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mauritian Rupee
1 NIO1.21755 MUR
5 NIO6.08775 MUR
10 NIO12.17550 MUR
20 NIO24.35100 MUR
50 NIO60.87750 MUR
100 NIO121.75500 MUR
250 NIO304.38750 MUR
500 NIO608.77500 MUR
1000 NIO1217.55000 MUR
2000 NIO2435.10000 MUR
5000 NIO6087.75000 MUR
10000 NIO12175.50000 MUR