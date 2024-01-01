20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Mauritian rupees

Convert NIO to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 nio
25.37 mur

C$1.000 NIO = ₨1.269 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33501.3350
Low1.26351.2468
Average1.28431.2799
Change-0.78%1.00%
View full history

1 NIO to MUR stats

The performance of NIO to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3350 and a 30 day low of 1.2635. This means the 30 day average was 1.2843. The change for NIO to MUR was -0.78.

The performance of NIO to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3350 and a 90 day low of 1.2468. This means the 90 day average was 1.2799. The change for NIO to MUR was 1.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mauritian Rupee
1 NIO1.26865 MUR
5 NIO6.34325 MUR
10 NIO12.68650 MUR
20 NIO25.37300 MUR
50 NIO63.43250 MUR
100 NIO126.86500 MUR
250 NIO317.16250 MUR
500 NIO634.32500 MUR
1000 NIO1,268.65000 MUR
2000 NIO2,537.30000 MUR
5000 NIO6,343.25000 MUR
10000 NIO12,686.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MUR0.78824 NIO
5 MUR3.94120 NIO
10 MUR7.88239 NIO
20 MUR15.76478 NIO
50 MUR39.41195 NIO
100 MUR78.82390 NIO
250 MUR197.05975 NIO
500 MUR394.11950 NIO
1000 MUR788.23900 NIO
2000 MUR1,576.47800 NIO
5000 MUR3,941.19500 NIO
10000 MUR7,882.39000 NIO