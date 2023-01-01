10 Mauritian rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MUR to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 mur
8.28 nio

1.00000 MUR = 0.82805 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MUR0.82805 NIO
5 MUR4.14027 NIO
10 MUR8.28054 NIO
20 MUR16.56108 NIO
50 MUR41.40270 NIO
100 MUR82.80540 NIO
250 MUR207.01350 NIO
500 MUR414.02700 NIO
1000 MUR828.05400 NIO
2000 MUR1656.10800 NIO
5000 MUR4140.27000 NIO
10000 MUR8280.54000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mauritian Rupee
1 NIO1.20765 MUR
5 NIO6.03825 MUR
10 NIO12.07650 MUR
20 NIO24.15300 MUR
50 NIO60.38250 MUR
100 NIO120.76500 MUR
250 NIO301.91250 MUR
500 NIO603.82500 MUR
1000 NIO1207.65000 MUR
2000 NIO2415.30000 MUR
5000 NIO6038.25000 MUR
10000 NIO12076.50000 MUR