Mauritian rupee to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.791 today, reflecting a -0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.857% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.798 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.789 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.