Mauritian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert MUR to BAM at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = KM0.04001 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 MUR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0400
Low0.03890.0379
Average0.03930.0387
Change1.69%5.63%
View full history

1 MUR to BAM stats

The performance of MUR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0389. This means the 30 day average was 0.0393. The change for MUR to BAM was 1.69.

The performance of MUR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0400 and a 90 day low of 0.0379. This means the 90 day average was 0.0387. The change for MUR to BAM was 5.63.

Track market ratesView MUR to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.861
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8070.9110.87555.041

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MUR0.04001 BAM
5 MUR0.20003 BAM
10 MUR0.40006 BAM
20 MUR0.80013 BAM
50 MUR2.00032 BAM
100 MUR4.00064 BAM
250 MUR10.00160 BAM
500 MUR20.00320 BAM
1000 MUR40.00640 BAM
2000 MUR80.01280 BAM
5000 MUR200.03200 BAM
10000 MUR400.06400 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mauritian Rupee
1 BAM24.99600 MUR
5 BAM124.98000 MUR
10 BAM249.96000 MUR
20 BAM499.92000 MUR
50 BAM1,249.80000 MUR
100 BAM2,499.60000 MUR
250 BAM6,249.00000 MUR
500 BAM12,498.00000 MUR
1000 BAM24,996.00000 MUR
2000 BAM49,992.00000 MUR
5000 BAM124,980.00000 MUR
10000 BAM249,960.00000 MUR