Icelandic Króna (ISK)

Currency name

Icelandic Króna

kr

ISK exchange rates

 USD EUR SGD CAD AUD GBP NZD ZAR
From ISK0.00730 0.00672 0.00980 0.00991 0.01118 0.00574 0.01208 0.13811
To ISK136.98500 148.89600 102.02600 100.92800 89.45810 174.27900 82.81430 7.24076

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Icelandic króna Exchange Rates