Icelandic krónas to Danish kroner today

Convert ISK to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
50.22 dkk

1.000 ISK = 0.05022 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.725
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.45
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1340.5841.22713.972
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.882

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Danish Krone
1 ISK0.05022 DKK
5 ISK0.25110 DKK
10 ISK0.50221 DKK
20 ISK1.00442 DKK
50 ISK2.51104 DKK
100 ISK5.02208 DKK
250 ISK12.55520 DKK
500 ISK25.11040 DKK
1000 ISK50.22080 DKK
2000 ISK100.44160 DKK
5000 ISK251.10400 DKK
10000 ISK502.20800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 DKK19.91200 ISK
5 DKK99.56000 ISK
10 DKK199.12000 ISK
20 DKK398.24000 ISK
50 DKK995.60000 ISK
100 DKK1,991.20000 ISK
250 DKK4,978.00000 ISK
500 DKK9,956.00000 ISK
1000 DKK19,912.00000 ISK
2000 DKK39,824.00000 ISK
5000 DKK99,560.00000 ISK
10000 DKK199,120.00000 ISK