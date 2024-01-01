Icelandic krónas to South African rand today

Convert ISK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
137.63 zar

1.000 ISK = 0.1376 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3481.5190.7821.64518.717
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4721.6590.8541.79620.44
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1340.5841.22813.97
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.2213.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South African Rand
1 ISK0.13763 ZAR
5 ISK0.68817 ZAR
10 ISK1.37633 ZAR
20 ISK2.75266 ZAR
50 ISK6.88165 ZAR
100 ISK13.76330 ZAR
250 ISK34.40825 ZAR
500 ISK68.81650 ZAR
1000 ISK137.63300 ZAR
2000 ISK275.26600 ZAR
5000 ISK688.16500 ZAR
10000 ISK1,376.33000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Icelandic Króna
1 ZAR7.26570 ISK
5 ZAR36.32850 ISK
10 ZAR72.65700 ISK
20 ZAR145.31400 ISK
50 ZAR363.28500 ISK
100 ZAR726.57000 ISK
250 ZAR1,816.42500 ISK
500 ZAR3,632.85000 ISK
1000 ZAR7,265.70000 ISK
2000 ZAR14,531.40000 ISK
5000 ZAR36,328.50000 ISK
10000 ZAR72,657.00000 ISK