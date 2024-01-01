Icelandic krónas to Canadian dollars today

Convert ISK to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
9.92 cad

1.000 ISK = 0.009921 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Canadian Dollar
1 ISK0.00992 CAD
5 ISK0.04960 CAD
10 ISK0.09921 CAD
20 ISK0.19842 CAD
50 ISK0.49605 CAD
100 ISK0.99209 CAD
250 ISK2.48024 CAD
500 ISK4.96047 CAD
1000 ISK9.92094 CAD
2000 ISK19.84188 CAD
5000 ISK49.60470 CAD
10000 ISK99.20940 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 CAD100.79700 ISK
5 CAD503.98500 ISK
10 CAD1,007.97000 ISK
20 CAD2,015.94000 ISK
50 CAD5,039.85000 ISK
100 CAD10,079.70000 ISK
250 CAD25,199.25000 ISK
500 CAD50,398.50000 ISK
1000 CAD100,797.00000 ISK
2000 CAD201,594.00000 ISK
5000 CAD503,985.00000 ISK
10000 CAD1,007,970.00000 ISK