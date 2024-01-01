Icelandic krónas to Australian dollars today

Convert ISK to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
11.17 aud

1.000 ISK = 0.01117 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.717
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.442
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.965
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Australian Dollar
1 ISK0.01117 AUD
5 ISK0.05586 AUD
10 ISK0.11172 AUD
20 ISK0.22343 AUD
50 ISK0.55859 AUD
100 ISK1.11717 AUD
250 ISK2.79293 AUD
500 ISK5.58585 AUD
1000 ISK11.17170 AUD
2000 ISK22.34340 AUD
5000 ISK55.85850 AUD
10000 ISK111.71700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 AUD89.51210 ISK
5 AUD447.56050 ISK
10 AUD895.12100 ISK
20 AUD1,790.24200 ISK
50 AUD4,475.60500 ISK
100 AUD8,951.21000 ISK
250 AUD22,378.02500 ISK
500 AUD44,756.05000 ISK
1000 AUD89,512.10000 ISK
2000 AUD179,024.20000 ISK
5000 AUD447,560.50000 ISK
10000 AUD895,121.00000 ISK