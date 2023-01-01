50 Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert AUD to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 aud
4625.29 isk

1.00000 AUD = 92.50580 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87171.089290.74621.490841.663660.9624518.7345
1 GBP1.1471811.24955104.1061.710321.908581.1041121.4925
1 USD0.91810.800288183.31451.368751.527420.8836517.2002
1 INR0.01101980.009605630.012002710.01642870.01833310.01060620.206449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 AUD92.50580 ISK
5 AUD462.52900 ISK
10 AUD925.05800 ISK
20 AUD1850.11600 ISK
50 AUD4625.29000 ISK
100 AUD9250.58000 ISK
250 AUD23126.45000 ISK
500 AUD46252.90000 ISK
1000 AUD92505.80000 ISK
2000 AUD185011.60000 ISK
5000 AUD462529.00000 ISK
10000 AUD925058.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Australian Dollar
1 ISK0.01081 AUD
5 ISK0.05405 AUD
10 ISK0.10810 AUD
20 ISK0.21620 AUD
50 ISK0.54051 AUD
100 ISK1.08101 AUD
250 ISK2.70253 AUD
500 ISK5.40505 AUD
1000 ISK10.81010 AUD
2000 ISK21.62020 AUD
5000 ISK54.05050 AUD
10000 ISK108.10100 AUD