Icelandic krónas to US dollars today

Convert ISK to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
7.35 usd

1.000 ISK = 0.007355 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / US Dollar
1 ISK0.00735 USD
5 ISK0.03677 USD
10 ISK0.07355 USD
20 ISK0.14709 USD
50 ISK0.36773 USD
100 ISK0.73546 USD
250 ISK1.83864 USD
500 ISK3.67728 USD
1000 ISK7.35456 USD
2000 ISK14.70912 USD
5000 ISK36.77280 USD
10000 ISK73.54560 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 USD135.97000 ISK
5 USD679.85000 ISK
10 USD1,359.70000 ISK
20 USD2,719.40000 ISK
50 USD6,798.50000 ISK
100 USD13,597.00000 ISK
250 USD33,992.50000 ISK
500 USD67,985.00000 ISK
1000 USD135,970.00000 ISK
2000 USD271,940.00000 ISK
5000 USD679,850.00000 ISK
10000 USD1,359,700.00000 ISK