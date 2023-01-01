5000 US dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert USD to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
707,575.00 isk

1.00000 USD = 141.51500 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.086190.51831.494421.664270.962718.6945
1 GBP1.1474511.2462103.8611.714711.909591.1046521.4502
1 USD0.920650.802439183.34251.375951.532330.886317.2125
1 INR0.01104750.009628210.011998710.01650960.0183860.01063440.206527

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 USD141.51500 ISK
5 USD707.57500 ISK
10 USD1415.15000 ISK
20 USD2830.30000 ISK
50 USD7075.75000 ISK
100 USD14151.50000 ISK
250 USD35378.75000 ISK
500 USD70757.50000 ISK
1000 USD141515.00000 ISK
2000 USD283030.00000 ISK
5000 USD707575.00000 ISK
10000 USD1415150.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / US Dollar
1 ISK0.00707 USD
5 ISK0.03533 USD
10 ISK0.07066 USD
20 ISK0.14133 USD
50 ISK0.35332 USD
100 ISK0.70664 USD
250 ISK1.76660 USD
500 ISK3.53319 USD
1000 ISK7.06639 USD
2000 ISK14.13278 USD
5000 ISK35.33195 USD
10000 ISK70.66390 USD