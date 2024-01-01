Icelandic krónas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert ISK to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
12.09 nzd

1.000 ISK = 0.01209 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3481.5190.7821.64418.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4721.6580.8541.79520.435
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0071.1340.5841.22713.969
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / New Zealand Dollar
1 ISK0.01209 NZD
5 ISK0.06044 NZD
10 ISK0.12089 NZD
20 ISK0.24177 NZD
50 ISK0.60444 NZD
100 ISK1.20887 NZD
250 ISK3.02218 NZD
500 ISK6.04435 NZD
1000 ISK12.08870 NZD
2000 ISK24.17740 NZD
5000 ISK60.44350 NZD
10000 ISK120.88700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 NZD82.72200 ISK
5 NZD413.61000 ISK
10 NZD827.22000 ISK
20 NZD1,654.44000 ISK
50 NZD4,136.10000 ISK
100 NZD8,272.20000 ISK
250 NZD20,680.50000 ISK
500 NZD41,361.00000 ISK
1000 NZD82,722.00000 ISK
2000 NZD165,444.00000 ISK
5000 NZD413,610.00000 ISK
10000 NZD827,220.00000 ISK