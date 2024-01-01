Icelandic krónas to Euros today

Convert ISK to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
6.73 eur

1.000 ISK = 0.006734 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Wise

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Euro
1 ISK0.00673 EUR
5 ISK0.03367 EUR
10 ISK0.06734 EUR
20 ISK0.13468 EUR
50 ISK0.33670 EUR
100 ISK0.67341 EUR
250 ISK1.68352 EUR
500 ISK3.36704 EUR
1000 ISK6.73408 EUR
2000 ISK13.46816 EUR
5000 ISK33.67040 EUR
10000 ISK67.34080 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Icelandic Króna
1 EUR148.49800 ISK
5 EUR742.49000 ISK
10 EUR1,484.98000 ISK
20 EUR2,969.96000 ISK
50 EUR7,424.90000 ISK
100 EUR14,849.80000 ISK
250 EUR37,124.50000 ISK
500 EUR74,249.00000 ISK
1000 EUR148,498.00000 ISK
2000 EUR296,996.00000 ISK
5000 EUR742,490.00000 ISK
10000 EUR1,484,980.00000 ISK