Icelandic krónas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ISK to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
344.93 egp

1.000 ISK = 0.3449 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.34493 EGP
5 ISK1.72463 EGP
10 ISK3.44926 EGP
20 ISK6.89852 EGP
50 ISK17.24630 EGP
100 ISK34.49260 EGP
250 ISK86.23150 EGP
500 ISK172.46300 EGP
1000 ISK344.92600 EGP
2000 ISK689.85200 EGP
5000 ISK1,724.63000 EGP
10000 ISK3,449.26000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP2.89917 ISK
5 EGP14.49585 ISK
10 EGP28.99170 ISK
20 EGP57.98340 ISK
50 EGP144.95850 ISK
100 EGP289.91700 ISK
250 EGP724.79250 ISK
500 EGP1,449.58500 ISK
1000 EGP2,899.17000 ISK
2000 EGP5,798.34000 ISK
5000 EGP14,495.85000 ISK
10000 EGP28,991.70000 ISK