Icelandic krónas to Romanian leus today

Convert ISK to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
33.48 ron

1.000 ISK = 0.03348 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3481.5190.7821.64418.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4721.6580.8541.79520.435
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0071.1340.5841.22713.969
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Romanian Leu
1 ISK0.03348 RON
5 ISK0.16742 RON
10 ISK0.33485 RON
20 ISK0.66969 RON
50 ISK1.67423 RON
100 ISK3.34846 RON
250 ISK8.37115 RON
500 ISK16.74230 RON
1000 ISK33.48460 RON
2000 ISK66.96920 RON
5000 ISK167.42300 RON
10000 ISK334.84600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 RON29.86440 ISK
5 RON149.32200 ISK
10 RON298.64400 ISK
20 RON597.28800 ISK
50 RON1,493.22000 ISK
100 RON2,986.44000 ISK
250 RON7,466.10000 ISK
500 RON14,932.20000 ISK
1000 RON29,864.40000 ISK
2000 RON59,728.80000 ISK
5000 RON149,322.00000 ISK
10000 RON298,644.00000 ISK