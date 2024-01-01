Icelandic krónas to Gambian dalasis today

Convert ISK to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
499.56 gmd

1.000 ISK = 0.4996 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gambian Dalasi
1 ISK0.49956 GMD
5 ISK2.49780 GMD
10 ISK4.99559 GMD
20 ISK9.99118 GMD
50 ISK24.97795 GMD
100 ISK49.95590 GMD
250 ISK124.88975 GMD
500 ISK249.77950 GMD
1000 ISK499.55900 GMD
2000 ISK999.11800 GMD
5000 ISK2,497.79500 GMD
10000 ISK4,995.59000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Icelandic Króna
1 GMD2.00177 ISK
5 GMD10.00885 ISK
10 GMD20.01770 ISK
20 GMD40.03540 ISK
50 GMD100.08850 ISK
100 GMD200.17700 ISK
250 GMD500.44250 ISK
500 GMD1,000.88500 ISK
1000 GMD2,001.77000 ISK
2000 GMD4,003.54000 ISK
5000 GMD10,008.85000 ISK
10000 GMD20,017.70000 ISK