Icelandic krónas to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert ISK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
12.50 azn

1.000 ISK = 0.01250 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ISK0.01250 AZN
5 ISK0.06251 AZN
10 ISK0.12503 AZN
20 ISK0.25005 AZN
50 ISK0.62512 AZN
100 ISK1.25025 AZN
250 ISK3.12563 AZN
500 ISK6.25125 AZN
1000 ISK12.50250 AZN
2000 ISK25.00500 AZN
5000 ISK62.51250 AZN
10000 ISK125.02500 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 AZN79.98410 ISK
5 AZN399.92050 ISK
10 AZN799.84100 ISK
20 AZN1,599.68200 ISK
50 AZN3,999.20500 ISK
100 AZN7,998.41000 ISK
250 AZN19,996.02500 ISK
500 AZN39,992.05000 ISK
1000 AZN79,984.10000 ISK
2000 AZN159,968.20000 ISK
5000 AZN399,920.50000 ISK
10000 AZN799,841.00000 ISK