1.000 ISK = 0.4345 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2231.7251.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.0911.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Dominican Peso
1 ISK0.43454 DOP
5 ISK2.17272 DOP
10 ISK4.34543 DOP
20 ISK8.69086 DOP
50 ISK21.72715 DOP
100 ISK43.45430 DOP
250 ISK108.63575 DOP
500 ISK217.27150 DOP
1000 ISK434.54300 DOP
2000 ISK869.08600 DOP
5000 ISK2,172.71500 DOP
10000 ISK4,345.43000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 DOP2.30127 ISK
5 DOP11.50635 ISK
10 DOP23.01270 ISK
20 DOP46.02540 ISK
50 DOP115.06350 ISK
100 DOP230.12700 ISK
250 DOP575.31750 ISK
500 DOP1,150.63500 ISK
1000 DOP2,301.27000 ISK
2000 DOP4,602.54000 ISK
5000 DOP11,506.35000 ISK
10000 DOP23,012.70000 ISK