Icelandic krónas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert ISK to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
3,697.09 crc

1.000 ISK = 3.697 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Costa Rican Colón
1 ISK3.69709 CRC
5 ISK18.48545 CRC
10 ISK36.97090 CRC
20 ISK73.94180 CRC
50 ISK184.85450 CRC
100 ISK369.70900 CRC
250 ISK924.27250 CRC
500 ISK1,848.54500 CRC
1000 ISK3,697.09000 CRC
2000 ISK7,394.18000 CRC
5000 ISK18,485.45000 CRC
10000 ISK36,970.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 CRC0.27048 ISK
5 CRC1.35242 ISK
10 CRC2.70483 ISK
20 CRC5.40966 ISK
50 CRC13.52415 ISK
100 CRC27.04830 ISK
250 CRC67.62075 ISK
500 CRC135.24150 ISK
1000 CRC270.48300 ISK
2000 CRC540.96600 ISK
5000 CRC1,352.41500 ISK
10000 CRC2,704.83000 ISK