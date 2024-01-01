Icelandic krónas to Turkish liras today

Convert ISK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
238.08 try

1.000 ISK = 0.2381 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5180.7821.64518.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79620.436
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1330.5841.22813.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.2213.877

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.23808 TRY
5 ISK1.19040 TRY
10 ISK2.38080 TRY
20 ISK4.76160 TRY
50 ISK11.90400 TRY
100 ISK23.80800 TRY
250 ISK59.52000 TRY
500 ISK119.04000 TRY
1000 ISK238.08000 TRY
2000 ISK476.16000 TRY
5000 ISK1,190.40000 TRY
10000 ISK2,380.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY4.20026 ISK
5 TRY21.00130 ISK
10 TRY42.00260 ISK
20 TRY84.00520 ISK
50 TRY210.01300 ISK
100 TRY420.02600 ISK
250 TRY1,050.06500 ISK
500 TRY2,100.13000 ISK
1000 TRY4,200.26000 ISK
2000 TRY8,400.52000 ISK
5000 TRY21,001.30000 ISK
10000 TRY42,002.60000 ISK