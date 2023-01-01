1 thousand Turkish liras to Icelandic krónas

Convert TRY to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 try
4803.12 isk

1.00000 TRY = 4.80312 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY4.80312 ISK
5 TRY24.01560 ISK
10 TRY48.03120 ISK
20 TRY96.06240 ISK
50 TRY240.15600 ISK
100 TRY480.31200 ISK
250 TRY1200.78000 ISK
500 TRY2401.56000 ISK
1000 TRY4803.12000 ISK
2000 TRY9606.24000 ISK
5000 TRY24015.60000 ISK
10000 TRY48031.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.20820 TRY
5 ISK1.04099 TRY
10 ISK2.08198 TRY
20 ISK4.16396 TRY
50 ISK10.40990 TRY
100 ISK20.81980 TRY
250 ISK52.04950 TRY
500 ISK104.09900 TRY
1000 ISK208.19800 TRY
2000 ISK416.39600 TRY
5000 ISK1040.99000 TRY
10000 ISK2081.98000 TRY