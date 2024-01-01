Icelandic krónas to Cambodian riels today

Convert ISK to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
29,785.10 khr

1.000 ISK = 29.79 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29.78510 KHR
5 ISK148.92550 KHR
10 ISK297.85100 KHR
20 ISK595.70200 KHR
50 ISK1,489.25500 KHR
100 ISK2,978.51000 KHR
250 ISK7,446.27500 KHR
500 ISK14,892.55000 KHR
1000 ISK29,785.10000 KHR
2000 ISK59,570.20000 KHR
5000 ISK148,925.50000 KHR
10000 ISK297,851.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0.03357 ISK
5 KHR0.16787 ISK
10 KHR0.33574 ISK
20 KHR0.67148 ISK
50 KHR1.67869 ISK
100 KHR3.35738 ISK
250 KHR8.39345 ISK
500 KHR16.78690 ISK
1000 KHR33.57380 ISK
2000 KHR67.14760 ISK
5000 KHR167.86900 ISK
10000 KHR335.73800 ISK