Icelandic krónas to Albanian leks today

Convert ISK to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
693.82 all

1.000 ISK = 0.6938 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6590.96818.229
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2361.7251.9421.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.0941.3491.5190.88616.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Albanian Lek
1 ISK0.69382 ALL
5 ISK3.46908 ALL
10 ISK6.93816 ALL
20 ISK13.87632 ALL
50 ISK34.69080 ALL
100 ISK69.38160 ALL
250 ISK173.45400 ALL
500 ISK346.90800 ALL
1000 ISK693.81600 ALL
2000 ISK1,387.63200 ALL
5000 ISK3,469.08000 ALL
10000 ISK6,938.16000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Icelandic Króna
1 ALL1.44130 ISK
5 ALL7.20650 ISK
10 ALL14.41300 ISK
20 ALL28.82600 ISK
50 ALL72.06500 ISK
100 ALL144.13000 ISK
250 ALL360.32500 ISK
500 ALL720.65000 ISK
1000 ALL1,441.30000 ISK
2000 ALL2,882.60000 ISK
5000 ALL7,206.50000 ISK
10000 ALL14,413.00000 ISK