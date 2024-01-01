Icelandic krónas to Nepalese rupees today

1,000 isk
978.65 npr

1.000 ISK = 0.9787 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nepalese Rupee
1 ISK0.97865 NPR
5 ISK4.89325 NPR
10 ISK9.78650 NPR
20 ISK19.57300 NPR
50 ISK48.93250 NPR
100 ISK97.86500 NPR
250 ISK244.66250 NPR
500 ISK489.32500 NPR
1000 ISK978.65000 NPR
2000 ISK1,957.30000 NPR
5000 ISK4,893.25000 NPR
10000 ISK9,786.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 NPR1.02182 ISK
5 NPR5.10910 ISK
10 NPR10.21820 ISK
20 NPR20.43640 ISK
50 NPR51.09100 ISK
100 NPR102.18200 ISK
250 NPR255.45500 ISK
500 NPR510.91000 ISK
1000 NPR1,021.82000 ISK
2000 NPR2,043.64000 ISK
5000 NPR5,109.10000 ISK
10000 NPR10,218.20000 ISK