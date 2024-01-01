Icelandic krónas to Czech korunas today

Convert ISK to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
169.65 czk

1.000 ISK = 0.1697 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.725
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.45
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1340.5841.22713.972
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ISK0.16965 CZK
5 ISK0.84826 CZK
10 ISK1.69652 CZK
20 ISK3.39304 CZK
50 ISK8.48260 CZK
100 ISK16.96520 CZK
250 ISK42.41300 CZK
500 ISK84.82600 CZK
1000 ISK169.65200 CZK
2000 ISK339.30400 CZK
5000 ISK848.26000 CZK
10000 ISK1,696.52000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Icelandic Króna
1 CZK5.89442 ISK
5 CZK29.47210 ISK
10 CZK58.94420 ISK
20 CZK117.88840 ISK
50 CZK294.72100 ISK
100 CZK589.44200 ISK
250 CZK1,473.60500 ISK
500 CZK2,947.21000 ISK
1000 CZK5,894.42000 ISK
2000 CZK11,788.84000 ISK
5000 CZK29,472.10000 ISK
10000 CZK58,944.20000 ISK