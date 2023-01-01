1 thousand Czech korunas to Icelandic krónas

Convert CZK to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 czk
6293.07 isk

1.00000 CZK = 6.29307 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090590.87411.491911.663490.962718.7485
1 GBP1.1467911.25055104.2111.710881.907631.1040121.5002
1 USD0.9170.799648183.33251.36811.525440.882817.1926
1 INR0.01100420.009595870.012000110.01641740.01830540.01059370.206313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Icelandic Króna
1 CZK6.29307 ISK
5 CZK31.46535 ISK
10 CZK62.93070 ISK
20 CZK125.86140 ISK
50 CZK314.65350 ISK
100 CZK629.30700 ISK
250 CZK1573.26750 ISK
500 CZK3146.53500 ISK
1000 CZK6293.07000 ISK
2000 CZK12586.14000 ISK
5000 CZK31465.35000 ISK
10000 CZK62930.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ISK0.15890 CZK
5 ISK0.79452 CZK
10 ISK1.58905 CZK
20 ISK3.17810 CZK
50 ISK7.94525 CZK
100 ISK15.89050 CZK
250 ISK39.72625 CZK
500 ISK79.45250 CZK
1000 ISK158.90500 CZK
2000 ISK317.81000 CZK
5000 ISK794.52500 CZK
10000 ISK1589.05000 CZK