Icelandic krónas to Algerian dinars today

Convert ISK to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
987.21 dzd

1.000 ISK = 0.9872 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Algerian Dinar
1 ISK0.98721 DZD
5 ISK4.93606 DZD
10 ISK9.87211 DZD
20 ISK19.74422 DZD
50 ISK49.36055 DZD
100 ISK98.72110 DZD
250 ISK246.80275 DZD
500 ISK493.60550 DZD
1000 ISK987.21100 DZD
2000 ISK1,974.42200 DZD
5000 ISK4,936.05500 DZD
10000 ISK9,872.11000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 DZD1.01295 ISK
5 DZD5.06475 ISK
10 DZD10.12950 ISK
20 DZD20.25900 ISK
50 DZD50.64750 ISK
100 DZD101.29500 ISK
250 DZD253.23750 ISK
500 DZD506.47500 ISK
1000 DZD1,012.95000 ISK
2000 DZD2,025.90000 ISK
5000 DZD5,064.75000 ISK
10000 DZD10,129.50000 ISK