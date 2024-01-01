Icelandic krónas to Surinamese dollars today

Convert ISK to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
258.67 srd

1.000 ISK = 0.2587 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4731.6580.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Surinamese Dollar
1 ISK0.25867 SRD
5 ISK1.29337 SRD
10 ISK2.58674 SRD
20 ISK5.17348 SRD
50 ISK12.93370 SRD
100 ISK25.86740 SRD
250 ISK64.66850 SRD
500 ISK129.33700 SRD
1000 ISK258.67400 SRD
2000 ISK517.34800 SRD
5000 ISK1,293.37000 SRD
10000 ISK2,586.74000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SRD3.86587 ISK
5 SRD19.32935 ISK
10 SRD38.65870 ISK
20 SRD77.31740 ISK
50 SRD193.29350 ISK
100 SRD386.58700 ISK
250 SRD966.46750 ISK
500 SRD1,932.93500 ISK
1000 SRD3,865.87000 ISK
2000 SRD7,731.74000 ISK
5000 SRD19,329.35000 ISK
10000 SRD38,658.70000 ISK