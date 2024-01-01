Icelandic krónas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert ISK to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
3,313.54 kzt

1.000 ISK = 3.314 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.31354 KZT
5 ISK16.56770 KZT
10 ISK33.13540 KZT
20 ISK66.27080 KZT
50 ISK165.67700 KZT
100 ISK331.35400 KZT
250 ISK828.38500 KZT
500 ISK1,656.77000 KZT
1000 ISK3,313.54000 KZT
2000 ISK6,627.08000 KZT
5000 ISK16,567.70000 KZT
10000 ISK33,135.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.30179 ISK
5 KZT1.50896 ISK
10 KZT3.01792 ISK
20 KZT6.03584 ISK
50 KZT15.08960 ISK
100 KZT30.17920 ISK
250 KZT75.44800 ISK
500 KZT150.89600 ISK
1000 KZT301.79200 ISK
2000 KZT603.58400 ISK
5000 KZT1,508.96000 ISK
10000 KZT3,017.92000 ISK