1,000 isk
13.16 awg

1.000 ISK = 0.01316 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Aruban Florin
1 ISK0.01316 AWG
5 ISK0.06582 AWG
10 ISK0.13163 AWG
20 ISK0.26326 AWG
50 ISK0.65816 AWG
100 ISK1.31632 AWG
250 ISK3.29080 AWG
500 ISK6.58160 AWG
1000 ISK13.16320 AWG
2000 ISK26.32640 AWG
5000 ISK65.81600 AWG
10000 ISK131.63200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Icelandic Króna
1 AWG75.96930 ISK
5 AWG379.84650 ISK
10 AWG759.69300 ISK
20 AWG1,519.38600 ISK
50 AWG3,798.46500 ISK
100 AWG7,596.93000 ISK
250 AWG18,992.32500 ISK
500 AWG37,984.65000 ISK
1000 AWG75,969.30000 ISK
2000 AWG151,938.60000 ISK
5000 AWG379,846.50000 ISK
10000 AWG759,693.00000 ISK