Icelandic krónas to Comorian francs today

Convert ISK to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
3,313 kmf

1.000 ISK = 3.313 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Comorian Franc
1 ISK3.31301 KMF
5 ISK16.56505 KMF
10 ISK33.13010 KMF
20 ISK66.26020 KMF
50 ISK165.65050 KMF
100 ISK331.30100 KMF
250 ISK828.25250 KMF
500 ISK1,656.50500 KMF
1000 ISK3,313.01000 KMF
2000 ISK6,626.02000 KMF
5000 ISK16,565.05000 KMF
10000 ISK33,130.10000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 KMF0.30184 ISK
5 KMF1.50920 ISK
10 KMF3.01840 ISK
20 KMF6.03680 ISK
50 KMF15.09200 ISK
100 KMF30.18400 ISK
250 KMF75.46000 ISK
500 KMF150.92000 ISK
1000 KMF301.84000 ISK
2000 KMF603.68000 ISK
5000 KMF1,509.20000 ISK
10000 KMF3,018.40000 ISK