Icelandic krónas to Chilean pesos today

Convert ISK to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
7,086 clp

1.000 ISK = 7.086 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chilean Peso
1 ISK7.08564 CLP
5 ISK35.42820 CLP
10 ISK70.85640 CLP
20 ISK141.71280 CLP
50 ISK354.28200 CLP
100 ISK708.56400 CLP
250 ISK1,771.41000 CLP
500 ISK3,542.82000 CLP
1000 ISK7,085.64000 CLP
2000 ISK14,171.28000 CLP
5000 ISK35,428.20000 CLP
10000 ISK70,856.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 CLP0.14113 ISK
5 CLP0.70566 ISK
10 CLP1.41131 ISK
20 CLP2.82262 ISK
50 CLP7.05655 ISK
100 CLP14.11310 ISK
250 CLP35.28275 ISK
500 CLP70.56550 ISK
1000 CLP141.13100 ISK
2000 CLP282.26200 ISK
5000 CLP705.65500 ISK
10000 CLP1,411.31000 ISK