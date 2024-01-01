Icelandic krónas to Panamanian balboas today

Convert ISK to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
7.35 pab

1.000 ISK = 0.007354 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Panamanian Balboa
1 ISK0.00735 PAB
5 ISK0.03677 PAB
10 ISK0.07354 PAB
20 ISK0.14709 PAB
50 ISK0.36771 PAB
100 ISK0.73543 PAB
250 ISK1.83857 PAB
500 ISK3.67715 PAB
1000 ISK7.35429 PAB
2000 ISK14.70858 PAB
5000 ISK36.77145 PAB
10000 ISK73.54290 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Icelandic Króna
1 PAB135.97500 ISK
5 PAB679.87500 ISK
10 PAB1,359.75000 ISK
20 PAB2,719.50000 ISK
50 PAB6,798.75000 ISK
100 PAB13,597.50000 ISK
250 PAB33,993.75000 ISK
500 PAB67,987.50000 ISK
1000 PAB135,975.00000 ISK
2000 PAB271,950.00000 ISK
5000 PAB679,875.00000 ISK
10000 PAB1,359,750.00000 ISK