Icelandic krónas to Guernsey pounds today

Convert ISK to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
5.75 ggp

1.000 ISK = 0.005752 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guernsey pound
1 ISK0.00575 GGP
5 ISK0.02876 GGP
10 ISK0.05752 GGP
20 ISK0.11505 GGP
50 ISK0.28761 GGP
100 ISK0.57523 GGP
250 ISK1.43807 GGP
500 ISK2.87615 GGP
1000 ISK5.75229 GGP
2000 ISK11.50458 GGP
5000 ISK28.76145 GGP
10000 ISK57.52290 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Icelandic Króna
1 GGP173.84400 ISK
5 GGP869.22000 ISK
10 GGP1,738.44000 ISK
20 GGP3,476.88000 ISK
50 GGP8,692.20000 ISK
100 GGP17,384.40000 ISK
250 GGP43,461.00000 ISK
500 GGP86,922.00000 ISK
1000 GGP173,844.00000 ISK
2000 GGP347,688.00000 ISK
5000 GGP869,220.00000 ISK
10000 GGP1,738,440.00000 ISK