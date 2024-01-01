Icelandic krónas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert ISK to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
234.41 twd

1.000 ISK = 0.2344 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4731.6580.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ISK0.23441 TWD
5 ISK1.17206 TWD
10 ISK2.34412 TWD
20 ISK4.68824 TWD
50 ISK11.72060 TWD
100 ISK23.44120 TWD
250 ISK58.60300 TWD
500 ISK117.20600 TWD
1000 ISK234.41200 TWD
2000 ISK468.82400 TWD
5000 ISK1,172.06000 TWD
10000 ISK2,344.12000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TWD4.26600 ISK
5 TWD21.33000 ISK
10 TWD42.66000 ISK
20 TWD85.32000 ISK
50 TWD213.30000 ISK
100 TWD426.60000 ISK
250 TWD1,066.50000 ISK
500 TWD2,133.00000 ISK
1000 TWD4,266.00000 ISK
2000 TWD8,532.00000 ISK
5000 TWD21,330.00000 ISK
10000 TWD42,660.00000 ISK