Icelandic krónas to Lesotho lotis today

Convert ISK to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
137.64 lsl

1.000 ISK = 0.1376 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Wise

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lesotho Loti
1 ISK0.13764 LSL
5 ISK0.68818 LSL
10 ISK1.37635 LSL
20 ISK2.75270 LSL
50 ISK6.88175 LSL
100 ISK13.76350 LSL
250 ISK34.40875 LSL
500 ISK68.81750 LSL
1000 ISK137.63500 LSL
2000 ISK275.27000 LSL
5000 ISK688.17500 LSL
10000 ISK1,376.35000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Icelandic Króna
1 LSL7.26561 ISK
5 LSL36.32805 ISK
10 LSL72.65610 ISK
20 LSL145.31220 ISK
50 LSL363.28050 ISK
100 LSL726.56100 ISK
250 LSL1,816.40250 ISK
500 LSL3,632.80500 ISK
1000 LSL7,265.61000 ISK
2000 LSL14,531.22000 ISK
5000 LSL36,328.05000 ISK
10000 LSL72,656.10000 ISK